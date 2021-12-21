WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,893 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,164 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.