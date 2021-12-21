WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 521,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $678.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.50. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

