WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $20,614,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

