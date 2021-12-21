WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $846,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 92,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

NYSE SYK opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $263.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

