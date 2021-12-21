Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kernel Group by 168.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 402,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 252,525 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 131,765 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kernel Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 573,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

OTCMKTS:KRNLU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

