Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,190 shares during the period. Arrowroot Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

ARRWU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

