Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.30 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,027,000.

DTRT Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,854. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

