Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 29,940 Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANZUU. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of ANZUU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.