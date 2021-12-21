Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

