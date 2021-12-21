Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

