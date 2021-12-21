Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

