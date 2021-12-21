West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $439.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

