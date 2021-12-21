Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,826.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

