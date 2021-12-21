Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 293.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 81.3% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 74,885 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

