Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,084 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

