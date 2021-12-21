Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,208 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

