Whittier Trust Co. Buys 92,843 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,763.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,843 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,824 shares of company stock valued at $224,840,091 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

