Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

