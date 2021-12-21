Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.61 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

