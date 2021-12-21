Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 517 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

WDFC stock opened at $243.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.