Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

