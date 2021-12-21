Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $295,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

