Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

