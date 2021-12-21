Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 380 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

IBM opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

