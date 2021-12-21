Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0007

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $45,459.89 and approximately $22,538.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.10 or 0.08178148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,360.53 or 1.00066347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

