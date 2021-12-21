Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,338 shares of company stock worth $7,532,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

