WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

