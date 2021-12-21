WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

