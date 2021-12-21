WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $962,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in TechTarget by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,537,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,265. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.