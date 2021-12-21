WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.29 and a 52-week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.