WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

