WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,305 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Monro worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Monro by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

