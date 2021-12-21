Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. Domo makes up approximately 1.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Domo by 145,949.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

