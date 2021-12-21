Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems comprises about 2.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Mitek Systems worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $735.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $766,151. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

