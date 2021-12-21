Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0679 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $545,812.63 and approximately $89,944.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,791.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.40 or 0.08239915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00314891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00892959 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00392196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00254763 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

