Worksport (WKSP) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Worksport to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s peers have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Worksport and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 641 2454 2920 80 2.40

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -5.81 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 20.58

Worksport’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Worksport peers beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

