Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $7.12 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $7.12 or 0.00014602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $467,192.58 and approximately $951.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

