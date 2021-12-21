Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average of $215.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.