Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. FMR LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLD opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

