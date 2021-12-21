Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $221.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

