Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

ETN stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.95 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.