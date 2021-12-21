Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

