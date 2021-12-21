XML Financial LLC Invests $374,000 in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RMM stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.