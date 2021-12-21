XML Financial LLC Takes $312,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

