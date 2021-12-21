XML Financial LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $633.63 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.62. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.