Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,422.01

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $70,422.01 and $56,473.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,195,542 coins and its circulating supply is 4,229,108 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

