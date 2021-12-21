YEE (YEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $82,506.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $82,506.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006684 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

