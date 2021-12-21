yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $67,513.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.08159650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,648.03 or 1.00055796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

