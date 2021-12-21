Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.91

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 2253251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Get Yum China alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.