Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.67 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $20.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $23.79. 6,313,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

